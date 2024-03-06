Manipur govt introduces 'no work, no pay' rule for officials
Manipur government implements “no-work, no-pay” policy for absent employees without valid reasons. Officials unable to attend office due to law and order issues are attached to other departments, but many aren’t reporting for duty. Deputy commissioners and department heads instructed to maintain attendance records and report improper conduct. Salary disbursement authorities will receive these records for consideration. The move aims to ensure accountability and regular attendance among government employees amidst prevailing circumstances.
Next Story