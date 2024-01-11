Manipur govt approves Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra launch with limited participants

The Manipur government on Wednesday approved the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal as the venue for the January 14 launch of the Congress's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," but with a significant condition: strict limits on participant numbers.

This decision came eight days after the Congress formally requested the venue. The Imphal East district magistrate's order granting approval specified that the decision aimed to "prevent any untoward incident and disturbance in law and order."

Justifying the restrictions, the order cited a report from the district superintendent of police highlighting the potential for a large crowd at the launch, which, given the state's prevailing security situation, could exacerbate existing problems. The order further noted the ongoing enforcement of Section 144 CrPC (prohibitory orders) in Imphal East and the scheduled state function for Armed Forces Veteran Day on the same day.

The state government's decision has left the Congress in a bind. A senior party leader, acknowledging the order, said that senior leaders would hold a final meeting to determine their response. “The restrictions may hinder the purpose of the yatra,” the leader stated, raising concerns about the impact on the event’s intended message.

Earlier in the day Congress delegates had met Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the secretariat.

AICC Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are slated be present on the occasion and participate in the Yatra. The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is a planned 6,713-kilometer journey, combining bus travel and foot marches across 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments in 66 days, culminating in Mumbai on March 20, 2024. It is scheduled to reach Nagaland on January 15 and enter Assam on January 18.