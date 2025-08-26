Manipur Governor Bhalla takes oath as Nagaland Guv

Kohima: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Monday sworn in as the 22nd governor of Nagaland at a function held at Raj Bhavan here.

Bhalla has been given the additional charge, following the demise of Governor La Ganesan.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Ministers TR Zeliang and Y Patton, several state ministers, MLAs, senior bureaucrats and other dignitaries.

After taking oath, Bhalla held his first interaction with the state cabinet led by Rio at Raj Bhavan here.

Later, addressing a gathering after assuming office, Bhalla called upon the people of Nagaland to walk together on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity, and urged tribal bodies and civil society members to work collectively for the state’s development.

Highlighting Nagaland’s potential, he pointed to the entrepreneurial spirit of its youth, organic farming, horticulture, tourism, and arts and crafts as areas that could drive sustainable and inclusive growth.

“Nagaland must not only keep pace with the nation, but also become a shining example of its developmental ethos,” Bhalla added.