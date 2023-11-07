Manipur: Firing in Kangpokpi by unidentified men, 9 injured

iMPHAL: At least nine persons including two Manipur police personnel and a woman sustained bullet injuries after unidentified men fired on them at Kangchup foothills in Kangpokpi district adjoining Imphal West district on Tuesday, officials said.



Alarmed over the presence of five unknown persons from a different community who had strayed into Meitei area, a large group of people including women from Phayeng went to Kangchup hillside to find out about them, eyewitnesses said.

However, as soon as they reached, suspected militants from the hills started firing at them, they added.

Later, village volunteers and security forces rushed to the spot leading to heavy exchange of fire, they said.

“Though firing has stopped at Kangchup area, additional security personnel have been deployed in the area to cool things down,” police said.

So far, seven persons have been admitted to RIMS while two have been admitted to Raj Medicity in Imphal, hospital officials informed.

Meanwhile, four persons who had strayed into the Meitei area are missing while one has been found by security forces in a critically injured condition, police said.

Security personnel are conducting operations to trace the four missing persons.

In another firing incident, armed men attacked Koutruk in Imphal West district, police said, adding that details were awaited.

Meanwhile, tension continues to grip Imphal valley after two teenagers went missing on Sunday afternoon from Sekmai area near Kangpokpi district.

Police have recovered the phones of the missing teens wrapped in a black polythene packet from an oil pump in Senapati district.

The Manipur High Court has directed the state government to operationalise mobile towers, on a trial basis, in all those district headquarters which have not been affected by ethnic strife.

The ruling by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui came after the Manipur government extended the mobile internet ban in the northeastern state till November 8.

“The state of Manipur is directed to open and operationalise mobile towers, on a trial basis, in all those district headquarters which have not been affected by violence,” the court said while hearing a PIL.”