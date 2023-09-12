Manipur: ‘Dormant terror groups becoming active’

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: Terrorists belonging to banned groups United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were allegedly part of the mob from which gunshots were fired at an army officer that left him severely injured in Manipur, officials said Monday.



Central security agencies have now warned about the possibility of terrorists mingling with crowds during any protest to stoke tensions in the restive Manipur state, they said.

The warning has come after a Lt Colonel of the army was injured last week during a standoff with a group of people, including Meira Paibis (women vigilantes), who attempted to attack tribals at Molnoi village near Pallel in Tengnoupal district but were stopped by the army and Assam Rifles.

During the stand-off, a bullet hit Lt Col Raman Tyagi in his hand, an incident that led to a crackdown on the protesters who were determined to march towards the tribal village.

Lt Col Tyagi had to be airlifted from Manipur to Guwahati where he underwent surgery, the officials said. He was earlier evacuated to a military hospital in Leimakhong by a helicopter, after which he was shifted to neighbouring Assam for specialised treatment.

The investigation into the incident led the security agencies to conclude that the terrorists of the banned groups were part of the crowd, they said.