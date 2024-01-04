Manipur: Distinct type of sirens for ambulances

IMPHAL: To prevent confusion, the Manipur government has requested ambulances to use a distinctive kind of siren that is not used by police or other law enforcement authorities.



The government said the move was nessecitated considering the prevailing law and order situation and for effective maintenance of law and order.

A statement by commissioner (home) T Ranjit Singh said: “Keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation, the state government views the matter regarding the issues rising out of the use of sirens with similar sounds being used by ambulances, police and law enforcing agencies, thereby creating lots of confusion and panicky situation to public.”

The notification further informed: “Considering the sensitive nature of use of same sirens by different authorities, Manipur governmenet order that all sirens fitted in ambulance and any agencies other than police and law enforcing agencies should not be similar with those used by police and law enforcing agencies in terms of type and sounds.”