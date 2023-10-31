Manipur DGP chosen for Home Minister’s Special Operation medal

NEW DELHI: More than 204 police personnel, including Director General of Manipur Police Rajiv Singh, were on Tuesday chosen for the Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal for the year 2023.



Senior IPS officer Amit Kumar, who has served in different capacities in Jammu and Kashmir and is currently posted in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), is also in the list approved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Singh, who was given the responsibility of the chief of Manipur Police after ethnic violence hit the northeastern state in May, was chosen for the award for his exemplary performance in his previous role as inspector general of the CRPF.

The 204 police personnel belong to three central organisations CRPF, National Investigation Agency and the Narcotics Control Bureau and 10 states, according to an official statement.

The states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective of recognising operations, which have a high degree of planning, high significance for the security of the country, state and Union Territory and have significant impact on the security of larger sections of the society.

The award is conferred for special operations in areas such as counter terrorism, border action, arms control, prevention of narcotics smuggling and rescue operations, the statement said.