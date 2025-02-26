Manipur: DGMO reviews security situation along India-Myanmar border

Imphal: Indian Army’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai undertook a two-day visit to Manipur on February 24-25 to evaluate the security landscape along the Indo-Myanmar Border and review the progress of ongoing border infrastructure projects in the region

During the visit, the DGMO held high-level discussions with Governor Ajay Bhalla, the state Security Advisor, the Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police.

The DGMO’s interactions with key stakeholders focused on the operational preparedness of the Army and an assessment of the evolving security situation, particularly in the state’s fringe areas.

He underscored the importance of a ‘whole-of-government’ approach to addressing the prevailing unrest and ensuring coordinated action between security forces and state agencies.

The visit comes in the wake of recent security developments, including a surge in cross-border insurgent activities along the border and reports of arms smuggling that have fueled unrest in the region.

With the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, the situation remains volatile, necessitating enhanced border management and a robust security framework to prevent further escalation.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to discuss security strategies for the state, emphasising the need for improved intelligence-sharing mechanisms and rapid response teams to counter insurgent threats.

Political tensions have also remained high, with Opposition parties questioning the state government’s handling of the crisis and demanding greater transparency in security operations.