Manipur: Death toll in firing by security forces rises to 3, 30 injured

Imphal: The death toll in the firing by security forces when a mob tried to storm a CRPF camp in Manipur's Bishnupur district during a protest a day ago rose to three on Wednesday, police said.

The Manipur Police also revised the number of injured in the incident, increasing it to 30.

A large number of youths and women were holding a protest against the killing of two children in a bomb attack by suspected militants in the Moirang Tronglaobi area on Tuesday, when the situation turned violent.

In a statement, police said security forces resorted to firing when the around 500-strong mob tried to force their way into the CRPF camp at Gelmol village in Bishnupur district.