Manipur crisis: Oppn alliance to hold all-night protest in Parl

New Delhi: In a show of strong opposition, the newly-formed alliance of various political parties, INDIA, is conducting an all-night agitation near the iconic Gandhi statue within the Parliament premises. The protest, which began on Monday morning, is in response to the suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh and the demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open a debate on the escalating violence in Manipur.



Senior party leaders have confirmed that they will maintain a continuous presence at the site, with a dedicated team ready to protest through the night. The decision to organise such an extensive protest comes after the last instance of an all-night demonstration by the opposition leaders in July of the previous year. During that incident, 20 suspended Rajya Sabha members staged a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was recently suspended, is expected to actively participate in the overnight protest, with his wife already providing him with essential supplies at the demonstration site.

A senior opposition leader from the alliance remarked: “All parties have drawn up rosters of their leaders who will represent them through the day and night. Leaders will take turns. There is full solidarity among the parties. While the move is to protest Singh’s suspension, it is also a protest to demand that the PM speak on Manipur, whether in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha.”

The demand for Prime Minister to address the issue of violence in Manipur has been a point of contention between the opposition alliance and the government. Sources revealed that defence minister and deputy leader of Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh, made efforts to communicate the government’s intention of discussing Manipur with leaders of the Congress, DMK, and TMC. However, the opposition leaders remained steadfast in their demand for the Prime Minister’s direct involvement in the parliamentary discussion.

Sources also disclosed that the leaders of the INDIA alliance had already conveyed their demand for the Prime Minister to address the Manipur violence to the BJP on July 16, four days ahead of the Monsoon Session. The ongoing protest near the Gandhi statue serves as a potent symbol of the opposition’s determination to have their voices heard.





