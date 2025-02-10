Manipur CM's resignation long overdue, says Priyanka

Malappuram (Kerala): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation was "long overdue", Violence has been "carrying on" in the northeastern state for two years, she told reporters here when her reaction was sought on the matter. "It was long overdue...(For) two years, this has been carrying on in Manipur," the leader said. Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Sunday.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023. Priyanka Gandhi, A Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, attended various programmes in the high-range constituency in the last two days. She would visit the houses of persons who had lost lives in wild animal attacks in the constituency on Monday before leaving for New Delhi.