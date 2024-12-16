Manipur CM condemns killing of Bihar migrant labourers, announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has strongly condemned the killing of two migrant labourers from Bihar in Kakching district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the two deceased.

He said every possible effort is underway to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible for killing the two migrant labourers.

Singh in a post on X said, "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of young brothers, Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), from Bihar in Kakching district, Manipur. This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families."

"In this crucial juncture, we cannot ignore the possibility that this horrific crime is part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise our state and push it further towards chaos. We must stand together against these destructive forces and ensure that they do not succeed in creating fear and insecurity," Singh added.

The Manipur CM also announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the bereaved family and said the case would be transferred to NIA, if needed.

"An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to each bereaved family, and every possible effort is underway to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible. If required, the case will be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry," Singh said.

Two migrant workers from Bihar were shot dead from point blank range in Manipur's Kakching district on Saturday evening. The incident happened near the panchayat office in Keirak on Kakching-Wabagai Road around 5.20 pm.

Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, police said. The deceased hailed from Bihar's Gopalganj district and were construction workers who lived in a rented accommodation in Kakching.