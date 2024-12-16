Manipur CM claims 7 members of militant outfit picked up

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that seven members of a militant outfit have been picked up for interrogation in connection with the recent killing of two migrant labourers from Bihar.

Two teenage construction workers from Bihar were shot dead in Kakching district of Manipur on Saturday evening, police said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the killings and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for family members of the deceased.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Vijay Diwas celebrations here, Singh said: “We strongly suspect the involvement of politically motivated groups behind the killings. Seven members of an outfit have been picked up and their interrogation is underway to ascertain whether they were involved in the incident. Definitely, we will find out the culprit.”

On Vijay Diwas, he said: “I salute all martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Bangladesh. Many sepoys and officers from Manipur had taken part in the campaign. I send my best wishes to all the families of the martyrs and the Bangladeshis who were liberated by the Indian Army.”