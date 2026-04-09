Manipur CM chairs Unified Command meet to review law & order

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday chaired a Unified Command meeting to review the prevailing law and order situation in the state, a day after fresh violence left four persons dead in Bishnupur district, officials said.



In a post on X, Singh said, “Chaired a Combined Headquarters Security (Unified Command) Meeting today at the Secretariat, attended by Hon’ble Home Minister Shri K. Govindas, the Chief Secretary, Security Adviser, DGP, and senior officials from the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and SSB.”

“The meeting undertook a comprehensive review of the prevailing law and order situation and associated security concerns. Measures, in accordance with constitutional provisions, were deliberated in detail to effectively respond to the current challenges and to ensure the restoration and maintenance of peace, stability, and public safety,” the CM said.

Singh added, “The government remains firmly committed to taking all necessary steps to safeguard the lives and interests of the people and to uphold law and order across the state.”

The meeting came a day after two children were killed in a bomb attack at Moirang Tronglaobi on Tuesday, while two others died when a mob stormed a CRPF camp during protests against the blast, police said. Soon after the bomb attack, Singh termed it a “barbaric act” and “an outright assault on humanity and a direct attempt to derail the hard-earned peace in Manipur”, and said the probe would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Let there be no doubt, those responsible will be identified, hunted down and dealt with firmly under the law. Such acts of terror will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

Low-lying Moirang Tronglaobi is located close to hill areas of Churachandpur and witnessed consistent gun firing during the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in 2023 and 2024.

Later in the day, a mob stormed a CRPF camp at Gelmol in the district, burnt vehicles and vandalised portions of the camp, leading to firing by security personnel, which claimed the lives of two persons.