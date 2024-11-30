Manipur CM asks Army to trace missing elderly man

imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday asked the Army to take steps to trace a 56-year-old man, who he said, has gone missing from the Leimakhong Military Station in

Kangpokpi district.

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a native of Assam’s Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station, according to the Army.

The CM said he went missing from the military station at Leimakhong and asked its authorities to take responsibility for finding him.

“Yesterday, Sekmai MLA Dingo Singh and members of a Joint Action Committee (JAC), formed in connection with the missing man, met with me and discussed the matter. A memorandum addressed to the prime minister was submitted to me by the residents of Loitang Khunoy and surrounding areas,” Singh said. The search operation has widened.