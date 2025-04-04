Manipur: Churachandpur village declared containment zone after multiple cases of rabies detected

Imphal: A village in Manipur's Churachandpur district was declared a containment zone after multiple cases of rabies were detected, officials said on Friday.

Multiple confirmed and suspected cases of rabies were reported from New Zoveng village, posing a serious threat to the health and safety of the people and animals in the nearby areas, they said.

In an order, District Magistrate Dharun Kumar strictly prohibited the movement of "domesticated pets/ dogs in and out of the village".

He also directed the identification and vaccination of all pet and stray dogs in the village.

Surveillance, door-to-door monitoring, and health check-ups will be conducted, and the sale and transport of domestic dogs are strictly banned during the containment period, he added.

Any person found violating the order will be liable for penal action, the order said.