Manipur car bomb blast: NIA makes first arrest from Assam

NEW DELHI:The National Investigation Agency on Monday arrested a person in Assam in connection with a car bomb blast that took place in Manipur in June, an official said.



An improvised explosive device-laden vehicle parked on a bridge went off on June 21 in the Kwakta area of Manipur’s Bishnupur district, resulting in injuries to three people.

The bridge, along with a few houses nearby, was also damaged in the blast.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Md Noor Hussain was arrested in an intelligence-based joint operation with the Assam

Police from Silchar, in Cachar district, in connection with the blast.

The case was initially registered by the Manipur Police on June 21 at the PGCI police station in Moirang sub-division of Bishnupur and re-registered by the NIA two days

later in Imphal, the official said.

Investigation revealed the involvement of Hussain in the bomb blast, the official said, adding that further probe in the case is in progress.