Manipur bomb attack: Thousands defy curfew across valley districts

Imphal: Defying curfew, thousands of demonstrators across five valley districts of Manipur held protest rallies and burnt tyres against the bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children in Bishnupur district.



At Tiddim Line in Imphal West district, hundreds of people under the aegis of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation staged a rally from its office near Kwakeithel, denouncing the killings and demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Several children, holding posters of the two minors killed in the attack, also attended the rally, which was stopped by security forces from advancing further near Kwakeithel.

Later, representatives of AMUCO and others were escorted to meet Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh to address their concerns. The CM said his government was taking all necessary measures in coordination with the Centre to take action against the perpetrators of the attack

On April 7, a 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister were killed when suspected militants hurled a bomb at their house at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district.

Soon after the incident, a mob of around 500 protesters stormed a CRPF camp near Gelmol, a few hundred metres from Tronglaobi, and engaged in vandalism and burning of security vehicles.

In the ensuing firing by personnel, three protesters died while 30 were injured.

On Thursday, at Samurou in Imphal West district, hundreds of protestors also attempted to head towards the CM’s official bungalow but were stopped by police.

Protesters also burnt tyres and stopped vehicular movements at Moirang Lamkhai and Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district.

Similar incidents of tyre burning were reported from Khurai in Imphal East district and parts of Thoubal and Kakching districts.