Manipur Assembly adjourned sine die after ruckus by Cong MLAs

Imphal: The one-day session of the Manipur Assembly was adjourned sine die within an hour of commencement after Congress MLAs created a ruckus demanding that the session be extended to five days.



The opposition MLAs led by former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said one day was not enough to discuss the prevailing situation in the ethnic strife-torn state.

All the 10 Kuki MLAs were absent from the House.

The proceedings began at 11 am with two-minute silence for those killed in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis that began on May 3.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in his address, said, “With great sorrow, we condole the deaths of those killed in the violence. In times like these, words seem inefficient for those who have lost their loved ones in the strife.”

The House resolved that all differences should be addressed through dialogue and peaceful means for communal harmony in the state.“This House unanimously resolves to work for the oneness and harmony of all the people of Manipur, irrespective of caste, community, region, religion or language. The House also resolves that as peace is the priority of the State, this House will strive to resolve all the differences among the people, till complete peace returns to the entire State, through dialogue and

constitutional means,” the resolution said.

The House also lauded the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon and congratulated scientist N Raghu Singh, who is from Manipur and was in ISRO team that led the mission.

Soon after, Congress MLAs started shouting “stop mockery, let’s save democracy” from their seats and demanded that a five-day session be held for discussing the situation in the state. Speaker Th Satyabrata Singh urged the opposition MLAs to sit down but they continued with the ruckus, following which he adjourned the House for 30 minutes.