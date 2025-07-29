Manipur: 155 weapons, 1,652 ammunition seized

Imphal: The Manipur Police, in coordination with the Assam Rifles, Indian Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), has recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and war-like equipment during intelligence-led operations in the state’s five hill districts.

The coordinated missions, conducted across Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Tengnoupal, led to the seizure of 155 weapons, including 31 Pompi guns, 21 single-barrel guns, 14 country-made pistols, 14 units of 12-bore firearms, eight AK-series rifles, four carbines, five bolt-action rifles, five SBBLs, along with a sniper rifle fitted with a telescope and an M4 rifle.

Security forces also recovered 1,652 rounds of assorted ammunition, 39 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 13 hand grenades, four binoculars, 15 communication sets, and one telescope — underscoring the operational sophistication of the networks stockpiling these arms.

A senior police officer said the recoveries would deal a significant blow to armed groups destabilising the region. “These continued operations are vital for restoring law and order,” he added.

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh urged citizens to cooperate with the forces and report suspicious activities, noting that tip-offs to local police stations or the central control room could help expedite stabilisation efforts.