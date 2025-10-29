Manifesto our resolution, committment; all promises will be fulfilled: Tejashwi

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asserted that the manifesto of the INDIA bloc, released on the previous day, is the alliance's resolution and commitment, and that every promise would be fulfilled if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power. Speaking to reporters here, Yadav, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, said, "The manifesto is our resolution and commitment and all promises that have been made will be fulfilled. This is our 'pran' (resolution) patra (document)". "We have promised a government job to one member of every household, implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual workers in government departments and framing of a consistent policy to ensure transfer and posting of teachers, police personnel, healthcare workers and other employees within a 70 km radius of their home district," he said. "We will also construct press clubs for journalists in all divisions in the state," he said, adding that hostels would also be opened for journalists. He also slammed the NDA for not releasing its manifesto yet. Reacting to Union minister Giriraj Singh's comment that Yadav should have fulfilled these promises when he was the deputy chief minister, the RJD leader said, "What we did in 17 months when Mahagathbandhan government was in power, Giriraj Singh hasn't done in his entire life."