Maneka Gandhi accepts BJP’s decision on Varun

Lucknow: Senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi put rest to the speculations about his son contesting election as independent candidate from anyother constituency when she said that “they are not considering this option.”



In response to the cancellation of Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi’s ticket, his mother Maneka said they accept party’s decision. “Whatever decision the BJP has taken we respect that,” she said.

Maneka Gandhi commended Varun Gandhi’s contributions as a Member of Parliament, asserting their commitment to continue working for the country’s welfare regardless of future roles.

Responding to queries about Varun Gandhi contesting elections independently, she firmly stated that it was not something they would consider.

Varun Gandhi, who represents the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, has distanced himself from the area following the denial of his ticket. Notably, his absence at a recent event attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Pilibhit surprised many, marking a departure from his usual presence in such gatherings.

This marks the first time in 35 years that neither Maneka Gandhi nor Varun Gandhi, both prominent figures in Pilibhit, are contesting elections from the constituency. The BJP has nominated State Public Works Minister Jitin Prasad as Varun Gandhi’s replacement.

Despite the setback, Varun Gandhi expressed his continued connection with the people of Pilibhit through an emotional open letter following the ticket cancellation.

Speculation about Varun Gandhi’s potential return to Pilibhit for the BJP’s election campaign arose, but his absence from recent events has left local leaders and the public disappointed.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to hold a public meeting in Pilibhit on April 9, there is anticipation among locals for Varun’s attendance, although it remains uncertain.