Mandous dissipates, no large scale damage in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Relatively a lesser degree of damage, including those to houses marked the landfall of cyclonic storm Mandous in Tamil Nadu and at least four people were killed in rain-related incidents, authorities said here on Saturday.



"There is no damage on a large scale," Chief Minister M K Stalin said after visiting affected fishing neighbourhoods here and distributing relief assistance to them. Tamil Nadu and particularly Chennai has 'come out of the impact of Mandous,' he said. Stalin, answering a question, told reporters that estimation of loss was being done and if required Central assistance would be sought. Four persons were killed, he said, apparently referring to rain-related incidents.

As many as 181 houses -hutments - were damaged and information on other kinds of damage was being compiled. In 201 relief camps, 9,130 people belonging to 3,163 families are being sheltered. Around 400 trees fell under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed, when the weather system crossed the coast. Civic agencies including the Greater Chennai Corporation here in addition to police, removed the fallen trees, and in total 25,000 personnel were involved in cyclone related relief and rescue tasks.

This is in addition to 496 personnel of the NDRF and State DRF. The cyclone caused damage to electric poles and transformers in several areas and power supply was suspended and resumed later.