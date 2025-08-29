Mandi: Mother gets life term for murdering newborn twins

Mandi (HP): A court here sentenced a woman to a life term for murdering her two newborn daughters and throwing them into Skodi drain.

On Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge Family Court Nitin Kumar also fined Rohina, a resident of Suhara Mohala in Mandi town, Rs 10,000.

The court further ordered that defaulting on fine payment the convict will lead to the convict serving another three years.

On September 19, 2021, two newborn girls were found dead in Skodi drain that passes through Mandi town.

CCTV footage showed Rohina throwing the twins into the drain.

She was booked for murder under section 302 and 317 of IPC and arrested.

CCTV footage from nearby shops and other forensic evidence like DNA led to her conviction.

Rohina had left her in-laws' house and started living with another person in Jalandhar.

She gave birth to twins but came to Mandi to her former husband without the newborns.