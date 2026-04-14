Mandi: College girl killed in broad daylight

Shimla: The daylight murder of a 19-year-old college student at Sarkaghat in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi has triggered outrage across the state, with authorities promising swift action and protests erupting over safety concerns.



Siya, a first-year BBA student, was on her way to college for exams when she was allegedly attacked by two bike-borne assailants and killed in broad daylight on Monday. Reports said the attacker slit her throat before she could resist.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla condemned the incident as “heinous and unacceptable” and directed Director General of Police Ashok Tewari to ensure prompt action. The Himachal Pradesh Commission for Women also sought strict measures, with its chairperson Vidya Negi reviewing the case with local police. Opposition leader Jairam Thakur termed the incident shocking, alleging a decline in law and order and failure to ensure women’s safety. The Students Federation of India staged protests at Himachal Pradesh University, linking the crime to the growing drug menace.