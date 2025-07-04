Mandi cloudburst death toll rises to 13

Shimla: With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll in the cloudburst and flash flood-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi has mounted to 13 while search is underway for 29 others missing, officials said on Thursday.

Ten cloudbursts, three flash floods and a landslide were witnessed in different parts of Mandi district on Tuesday.

Officials said two bodies were recovered this morning. While seven bodies were recovered from Gohar, five were from Thunag and one in Karsog subdivisions of Mandi district.

Over 150 houses, 104 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges and several roads were damaged in the calamities. A total of 162 cattle perished in the calamities, while 370 people, including 316 in Mandi, were rescued and five relief camps have been set up, the state emergency operation centre (SEOC), said.

The Manali-Keylong road was blocked following floods in a drain near Solang Nallah and the traffic has been diverted through Rohtang Pass. Men and machinery has been deployed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), officials said. A total of 261 roads, including 186 in Mandi district, are closed for traffic in the state.