Mandaviya urges doctors to join fight against Covid

New Delhi: As the new cases of Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant BF.7 started getting reported in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to join the fight against Covid-19 by providing accurate information to allay fears and prevent an infodemic.



While interacting virtually with about 100 doctors from across the country and members of the IMA, the minister has also asked them to share only verified information and encourage others to do so.

"Union Health Ministry has been sharing information on various aspects of Covid prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share only verified information and encourage others to also do so," he said.

"You have been our ambassadors during the country's fight against Covid-19. I value your contribution and salute the selfless dedication and service of the healthcare professionals," he said, adding, "I urge you to be our partners and ambassadors to prevent an infodemic by educating the public on various aspects of the Covid-19 and its prevention and management aspects."

Expressing confidence that doctors would continue to work dedicatedly in this fight, as they have been doing till now, Mandaviya emphasised mitigating even the slightest sense of panic in the citizens by making them aware about the current status of Covid-19 data, the vaccination programme, and government efforts, and cautioned against complacency.

The minister urged on adherence to 'test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour' and uptake of precaution doses for the vulnerable groups.

"Only this way we will be able to preserve the gains made so far through continued collective efforts," he stressed.

Informing the doctors about the mock drill planned for Tuesday, Mandaviya stressed that "based on our previous experience of managing this pandemic, we are undertaking several exercises, one such being the mock drill that will happen across the country on Tuesday."

"Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response," he said.

At the meeting, when a few doctors brought in the notice of the minister about the non-availability of needed resources, including health professionals, they were assured by Mandaviya of getting all needed support from the government to handle the crisis, if it arises.