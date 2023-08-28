Mandaviya to visit Manipur to take stock of medical facilities

new delhi: As the continued violence in Manipur has put state’s healthcare services in abeyance, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has decided to visit the violence-affected north eastern state to take a stock of medical services in the violence affected northeastern state.



The Union Minister is scheduled to visit Manipur in next month and a team of doctors would also be the part of his team to assess the situation in terms of requirements of healthcare facilities.

Notably, Manipur has been facing violence since May 3. The clashes between Kuki and Meitei people have led to the loss of several lives as over 180 people have been killed in the violence, while more than 300 injured and about 54,488 people have been displaced.

If Mandaviya makes his visit to the state, he would be the second cabinet minister after Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Manipur.

As per a senior official, the health minister would be visiting the state with the sole agenda to strengthen the healthcare services which have been disrupted due to violence in the state.

“The minister would review the availability of doctors and medicines and upon assessing the situation would provide all required medical facilities to the people of the state as well as to those living in relief camps,” the official said.

As per reports, Manipur’s worst-hit Churachandpur district is reeling from the shortage of specialist doctors, including surgeons, and medicines ranging from life-saving drugs to even most common ones for fever and stomach ailments.

Taking a dig at Mandaviya, Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, “After being exposed, the government’s emissary is talking about visiting the state which is burning for over 110 days. This is just a face-saver move by the Modi government. Given that dates for elections are approaching, the government, which is least concerned about the plight of women and children in Manipur, is now showing a ‘fake’ sympathy with them.”