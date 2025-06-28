Mandaviya pledges support to drug-free Himachal campaign

Shimla: Lending strong backing to Himachal Pradesh’s war on drugs, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya threw his weight behind the state’s anti-narcotics campaign, pledging full support from the Union Health Ministry.

Voicing serious concern over the growing menace, he assured that the Centre stands firmly with the hill state in its mission to eradicate drug abuse and build a healthier, addiction-free society.

Mandaviya emphasised the need for coordinated efforts, robust rehabilitation measures, and preventive strategies to shield the youth from falling prey to addiction.

Mandaviya, who holds the portfolio of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla here at Raj Bhavan on Friday. He was accompanied by Member of Parliament NK Premachandran and members of the Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The union minister held detailed discussions regarding worker’s welfare schemes and the progress of the state-wide drug de-addiction campaign being spearheaded by the Governor.

Welcoming the delegation, the Governor recalled Mandaviya’s dedicated efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and commended his commitment to improving the lives of workers across the country.

Talking about the issue of drugs, which has become a challenge for the state , Shukla briefed him about the multi-level structure of the anti-drug campaign in Himachal Pradesh, which now extends to the grassroots level including Panchayats.

The Governor noted that synthetic drugs have emerged as a serious concern, but encouragingly, parents and community members are now coming forward to report drug-related activities, and public representatives are also actively engaged.