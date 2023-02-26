Mandaviya chairs 2-day regulators’ Chintan Shivir

New Delhi: As Union Health Ministry’s two-day “Chintan Shivir” on Drug Quality Regulation and Enforcement commenced on Saturday in Hyderabad, the brainstorming session deliberated on unified IT intervention all regulatory activities, effective enforcement at field level, Indian pharmacopeia and adherence to standards, and capacity building of state and national regulators.



According to the Health Ministry’s official communiqué, the sessions are aimed at creating interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolve a participative approach for time-bound implementation of policies and programmes.

The session was chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“The objective of the two-day Chintan Shivir is to review processes and implementation of policies and programmes related to drugs quality and enforcement in the country,” it said, adding that

the meeting will also recommend ways and means for facilitating ease of doing business by reviewing predictability, transparency and compliance to Indian drug standards, regulatory capacities across states and centre.

Participants will also discuss global best practices, introduction of newer interventions like digital tools, clinical trial standards and in-turn give an impetus towards creating a multi-stakeholder approach for the benefit of common citizens, the ministry release said.

At the brainstorming session, eminent speakers along with domain experts from government, industry, startups, academia have also participated.