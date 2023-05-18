Mandaviya calls for integration of AYUSH into mainstream public healthcare delivery

New Delhi: The integration of AYUSH into mainstream public healthcare delivery is important as it can offer a more holistic approach to patient care, combining the strengths of both conventional medicine and AYUSH system of healthcare, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

“India is significantly strengthening its healthcare services by striving towards an integrated health policy that will benefit not just the nation, but serve the world,” Mandaviya said as he delivered the inaugural address at the National AYUSH Mission Conclave organised by the Ministry of AYUSH here.

The event witnessed the launch of Information and Communication Technology initiatives namely AHMIS (Ayush Health Management Information System) and eLMS (Education Learning Management System).

Mandaviya lauded the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that envisages integrated healthcare services in the nation by synergising the capacities and resources of both traditional and modern medicine.

Elaborating further, he stated that the collaboration between modern and traditional medicine is striving towards “establishing multiple systems of medicine at a single platform facilitating cross-referrals and enabling true integration of different systems of medicine”.

The minister commended the integration of AYUSH systems in central government hospitals and further added that to fully empower the present healthcare system, “it is important to integrate AYUSH into mainstream public healthcare delivery as this integration can offer a more comprehensive and holistic approach to patient care, combining the strengths of both conventional medicine and AYUSH systems of healthcare”.

Highlighting importance and relevance of Ayurveda and other traditional principles, he said: “India’s heritage of traditional medicine advocates and adopts a holistic perspective towards health with a focus on wellness at its foundation.”