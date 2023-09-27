Mandaviya asks officials to fully gear up as dengue cases rise

In view of the recent rise in dengue cases across the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen prevention, containment and management measures for the vector-borne disease.

Mandaviya, who chaired a high-level review meeting, was briefed on the nationwide dengue situation, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

He reviewed the preparedness of public health system for prevention, containment and management of dengue in view of the recent spike in its cases across the country. Underlining the challenge posed by the increasing number of dengue cases, Mandaviya stressed the need for being prepared against the viral infection, the statement said. He directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen prevention, containment and management measures for dengue, it added.

Mandaviya highlighted that the Union government has provided all necessary support to states for screening kits and has provided financial support.