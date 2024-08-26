‘Mandatory submission of poll manifesto to CEO’s Office within 3 days of release’

Chandigarh: Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, stated that in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the Model Code of Conduct regarding election manifestos, the relevant political parties or candidates contesting elections must submit three copies each in Hindi and English to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office within three days of the date of issuing their election manifesto.



He urged all political parties to thoroughly study all aspects of the Model Code of Conduct issued by the EC and to ensure its complete compliance during the elections. He emphasised that, according to Para-8, Sub-clause (iii) of the Model Code of Conduct, in the interest of transparency, equal opportunity, and the credibility of promises, it is expected that the election manifesto should also reflect the justification of promises and primarily outline the methods and means to fulfill the financial requirements for this purpose. Moreover, voters’ trust should be placed only in those promises whose fulfillment is feasible.