Mandarmani: One arrested for cyber fraud

Kolkata: The cops of Cyber Crime Police Station, Kolkata arrested another person for his alleged involvement in a case of investment fraud in which two persons were arrested earlier.

According to police, on October 1, a man Rajib Chakraborty of Bansdroni area lodged a complaint alleging that he was cheated of money worth about Rs 64 lakh. Before October 1, the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group created by the accused persons. In the said group chat, the complainant came in contact with different group members who induced him to part with stock trading with a false promise of higher returns. The complainant invested about Rs 64 lakh which was eventually transferred to different bank accounts.

During investigation police found involvement of another person Subhankar Jana of Mandarmani. Late on Tuesday night cops conducted a raid at a resort in Mandarmani and subsequently arrested Jana. Police claimed that Jana is a probable key player of the racket.