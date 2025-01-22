Manali Winter Carnival underway

Shimla: A five-day long national ‘Manali Winter Carnival’ – a much-awaited cultural event aimed at boosting Kullu-Manali’s all-season tourism potential – started on Monday with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu joining the event and extending his support to the carnival.

Earlier, the winter carnivals were held at the state capital Shimla and Dharamshala.

Extending greetings to the people on the occasion, the Chief Minister prayed to the local deity Hidimba Mata for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the state.

It may be recalled that Kullu-Manali had seen the worst-ever natural calamities in the 2023 monsoon. But, Manali had bounced back even after the disruption of the highway. After this year’s snowfall, the tourists have made their record presence in Manali.

This was the third time the Chief Minister participated in the winter carnival. He said that the event has been rescheduled to January 20 to sustain tourist activity in the region beyond the New Year period.

Calling Manali the “Heart of Himachal,” the Chief Minister underlined the commitment of the state government towards enhancing the tourism infrastructure of the town. He said that a tourism development project, approved by the Asian Development Bank, has been launched in Manali.

This project includes establishing a wellness centre, refurbishing the Naggar Castle and creating facilities such as an ice skating and a roller-skating rink, with an investment of Rs 150 crore. Additionally, an action plan has been prepared to address the traffic congestion and enhance facilities for the visitors.

The Chief Minister announced Rs. 15 crore for the construction of a bridge connecting Rangdi to the left bank to alleviate traffic at the Manali entrance at the request of the local MLA. He announced plans to develop a hot water bath facility, a nature park and other amenities at Kalath, leveraging the natural hot springs in the area.

He also announced an increase in the incentive for women groups who participated in the Carnival’s Shobha Yatra to Rs 30,000.