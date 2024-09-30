Manager of finance company commits suicide over work pressure

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, Tarun Saxena, a 34-year-old area manager at a Finance Company, committed suicide due to the immense stress of not being able to meet his company’s stringent targets. This follows recent cases of an EY employee in Pune and a bank manager in Lucknow, who reportedly died from work-related stress.



Saxena, a resident of Gumnawara in the Navabad area, left behind a heart-wrenching five-page suicide note in which he detailed the harassment he faced from company officials. He revealed that they regularly abused him and threatened to terminate his employment for failing to meet loan recovery targets. According to his family, the pressure and constant threats took a severe toll on his mental health.

Police have taken the suicide note into custody and launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and his grieving family is in shock.

Tarun Saxena was responsible for loan recovery in areas such as Talbehat, Month, and Badgaon, which have been severely impacted by excessive rainfall. Due to the destruction of crops, farmers in these regions were unable to make their EMI payments. Despite this, Bajaj Finance did not reduce Saxena’s recovery targets, further intensifying the pressure on him.

For the past two months, Saxena had been residing in Talbehat and Month to manage the loan recovery. In his suicide note, he wrote that company officials resorted to abusive language when targets were not met. They also gave him an ultimatum, threatening to fire him if he failed to meet the demands. Family members said that this constant stress led to a dramatic decline in his mental and physical health. On Saturday night, Saxena had not eaten, and by Sunday morning, the situation took a tragic turn.