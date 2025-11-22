Man shot at by bike borne miscreants in Baranagar

Kolkata: A man was shot at by two motorcycle borne miscreants in Baranagar on Friday morning.

Though no one was hurt, the residents of the area had become panic stricken due to the incident.

According to sources, the man identified as Bikash Majumdar is an employee of the state

Transport department and resides in the Northern Park area of Ward No 1 of Baranagar Municipality.

On Friday morning, he went out to throw garbage like other days.

On his way back home, two miscreants riding a motorcycle arrived and fired a round at him.

However, the bullet missed Majumdar as he had lowered his head.

After the shootout, police were informed.

While facing questions by the cops, Majumdar said that he has no idea who can target him.

Local residents told the cops that Majumdar is a peace loving person and has a clean image in his neighborhood and workplace.

However, cops are trying to find out if Majumdar has recently got involved in any enmity with anybody.

Police are also checking the CCTV footage of the area to trace and identify the shooters.