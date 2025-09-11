Man sets himself on fire outside SP headquarters

Lucknow: Panic gripped the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday after a young man set himself ablaze outside the party office while party chief Akhilesh Yadav was present inside.

The man, identified as Yogesh from Aligarh, poured a flammable substance on himself before igniting the fire. Party workers and security personnel rushed to his rescue and immediately informed the police.

According to preliminary information, Yogesh was distressed over a dispute involving six lakh rupees. He was rushed to Civil Hospital with severe burn injuries. Doctors described his condition as critical.

Police officials have launched an investigation into the incident and are verifying details of the financial dispute. Security around the party office has been tightened following the shocking episode.