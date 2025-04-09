Man rapes 10-year-old girl, throws her body from 6th floor; held

Thane: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man who slit her throat and threw her body from the bathroom window of his sixth floor flat in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old man, identified as Asif Akbar Mansoori, was arrested for the crime that took place on Monday night in the 10-storey building at Samrat Nagar in Mumbra area, they said.

The incident was reported at 11.48 pm on Monday to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, its chief Yasin Tadvi said.

As per the preliminary probe, the accused, who hails from Sultanpur in Banka district of Bihar, allegedly lured the victim residing in a nearby building by offering her toys. He then took her to his flat on the sixth floor, where he raped her and then slit her throat with a sharp weapon. After that, he took her body to the bathroom of his house and threw it from its window, a police official said.

After the recovery of the girl’s body, the police on Tuesday initially registered a case under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the man, who resides in Thakurpada area of Mumbra, a police official said.

Autopsy was conducted on the victim, which confirmed that she was raped and her throat was slit with a sharp weapon, he said.

Based on the autopsy report, the police added BNS sections 96 (procuration of a child), 137 (2) (kidnapping), 64 (rape), 64 (I) (raping woman incapable of giving consent), 65 (2) (rape on woman under 12 years of age) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), he said.

After the recovery of the girl’s body, a police probe team checked every flat in the building and found a window of the bathroom in the accused person’s house open from where he allegedly pushed the girl, he said.