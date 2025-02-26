Man picked up by UP cops sans intimation to Delhi police: HC seeks report

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Greater Noida police commissioner to file a report on the arrest of a Delhi resident by UP Police without informing local authorities, stating that inter-state arrests must follow proper protocol.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dharmesh Sharma found the February 18 arrest in Connaught Place prima facie illegal, citing procedural lapses, including a lack of arrest grounds. The petitioner, later released on February 19, was allegedly taken in a private vehicle by plainclothes officers.

The court sought CCTV footage and clarification on inter-state arrest protocols between UP and Delhi Police.