MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Man kills son with iron rod in Sikkim
Nation

Man kills son with iron rod in Sikkim

BY MPost20 Sept 2025 1:28 AM IST

Gangtok: A 52-year-old man allegedly killed his son with an iron rod following an altercation in Sikkim’s Pakyong district, police said on Friday. The incident happened at Rongli-Changeylakha in the early hours, they said. An altercation broke out between Mani Bagdas and his son, Prasant (25), around 1.30 am. Following a scuffle, Mani hit Prasant with an iron rod that was lying nearby, police said. Prasant died on the spot, they said. Mani was arrested, and the rod used in the crime was seized, they said.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X