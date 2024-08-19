Man kills his father for refusing to massage his feet; arrested

Nagpur: Enraged by his 62-year-old father’s refusal to massage his feet, a 33-year-old man allegedly beaten him to death in their house in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Kushal alias Inga Shende, was arrested following the incident on Saturday evening in Nawabpura area, an official said.

Kushal, who has a criminal past, kicked and punched his father Dattatreya Shende in his chest, stomach, ribs, and head after the latter turned down his request to massage his feet, the official said.

Shende’s elder son, Pranav, unsuccessfully tried to intervene but was threatened by Kushal.