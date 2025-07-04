Man kills elderly father over suspicion of practising ‘black magic’

Sonbhadra (UP): A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra on Thursday bludgeoned his 65-year-old father to death with a wooden plank over suspicion of practising “black magic” on him, police said. The incident happened in Khairahi village, they said. The accused, Ramjatan, had been married for several years but had no children. He frequently accused his parents of practicing black magic, which often led to heated arguments within the family, Additional Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.

Today, the dispute escalated when Ramjatan again got into an altercation with his father Rajmal and mother. “In a fit of rage, Ramjatan struck his father with a wooden plank,” the officer said. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police immediately rushed to the scene and took the injured father to the Community Health Center. However, medical personnel there declared Rajmal dead. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem.