Man held for selling fake question paper of UP Police constable recruitment exam

Lucknow: A man was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing a leaked question paper of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam, a press statement from the Special Task Force (STF) said on Saturday. The accused was identified as Aniruddha Modanlal, they said..According to the press statement, Modanlal was operating a social media platform where he would charge candidates money on the pretext of providing them with a leaked question paper of the ongoing police recruitment exam.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, the exam will be held in two shifts on five days, i.e., August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. The fresh recruitment exercise to fill over 60,000 posts is being carried out after the exams, held on February 17 and 18, were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The officials said, Modanlal was in touch with Abhay Kumar Srivastav who is the mastermind of the racket. In Srivastav's direction, he made a channel on telegraph and took Rs 1 lakh from candidates to provide them with leaked question papers for the recruitment exam. Modanlal withdrew the money deposited in his account by the candidates and shared a fake question paper. The STF officials, already on alert in the wake of the ongoing recruitment exam, arrested him. Efforts are on to arrest the mastermind, they said.

Meanwhile, lakhs of candidates appeared for the UP police constable recruitment exam on Saturday at 1,174 centres across 67 districts in the state amid tight security arrangements, marking the second day of a five-day exercise. Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar inspected the arrangements at exam centres in Lucknow University and National PG College on Saturday. Approximately 9.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the exam on each of the five days, government officials said. The government has implemented strict security measures at every centre to prevent the use of unfair means.