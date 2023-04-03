Man held for killing nine-year-old daughter in J&K’s Kupwara: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested a man for allegedly suffocating her nine-year-old daughter to death and then slitting her throat in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

“Mohammad Iqbal Khatana was arrested last week for the March 29 killing of his minor daughter,” a senior police officer told reporters in Kupwara, about 100 kilometres from here.

Narrating the sequence of events, he said Khatana’s relations with his wife, Nageena Begum, were strained for the last one year and they would often quarrel. “On the day of the crime, Khatana, a taxi driver by profession, had a heated argument with his wife in the morning. After returning from work in the evening, he took a kitchen knife with the intention of committing suicide,” the officer said. While the accused was leaving the house on the pretext of getting a punctured tyre fixed, his daughter Uzma asked him for Rs 5. “Khatana gave her a Rs 10 currency note. His wife followed him up to the courtyard. However, Uzma followed her father up to the main road,” the officer said.

The other members of the family, including the girl’s mother, presumed that Uzma had gone with her father. “Khatana took Uzma in his vehicle and drove around for more than an hour, waiting for the roads to get deserted so that he can kill himself. “As people left for Taraweeh, he drove his vehicle to Her-Khurhama, near a transformer, where he halted the vehicle. There, out of mental anguish due to domestic issues with his wife, he suffocated Uzma for around two to three minutes, as a result of which the girl died on the spot,” the officer said.