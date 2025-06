NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old labourer, Uday Bhan, was found dead by suicide at his home in Masoodpur village, southwest Delhi.

His brother discovered the body hanging from a ceiling fan on returning from work. Police found no signs of foul play or forced entry.

Bhan had arrived in Delhi recently and worked at a metro construction site.

The body is at Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Investigation

is ongoing.