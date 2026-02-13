Man faints, dies at TVK rally in TN’s Salem

Salem: A 37-year-old man fainted at a TVK rally here on Friday addressed by party chief Vijay and died on the way to hospital, police said.

The man, identified as Suraj, a native of Maharashtra and residing here, collapsed after complaining of chest pain, and was immediately rushed to a local hospital.

“He was declared brought dead at the medical facility,” a police official said. He also claimed that Suraj had undergone angioplasty sometime ago.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

According to the police, the man had gone to see Vijay. He complained of uneasiness while waiting at the rally venue and fainted. Those near him initially attempted to revive Suraj, but later rushed him in an ambulance to a private hospital. However, the doctors who examined him said he was brought dead.

Police claimed that the incident happened even before Vijay arrived for the district functionaries’ meeting.

Preliminary enquiry by a team from the Annadhanapatti police who arrived at the hospital revealed that Suraj was a heart patient and underwent a procedure.

This is the first casualty at the TVK rally since the tragic September 27, 2025, stampede in Karur that claimed 41 lives.