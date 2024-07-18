Man criticially injured in elephant attack in Matiali Block

Jalpaiguri: A young man, Rupesh Oraon, was critically injured in an elephant attack during the night in Mangalbari Basti, Matiali block. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when a wild elephant emerged from the nearby Panjhora forest around 2:30 am.



Local sources reported that the elephant first damaged the homes of Bipul Oraon and Dinesh Oraon, consuming stored rice, flour, and other food items. Subsequently, the elephant attacked Rupesh Oraon’s house while he was sleeping. Startled, Rupesh attempted to flee but was attacked by the elephant, resulting in serious injuries.

Forest personnel from the Khunia squad responded swiftly upon receiving the news, arriving at the scene during the night. They rescued Rupesh and promptly transported him to Mal Super Specialty Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.