Man convicted to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

Darjeeling: In the first-ever conviction under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in the Kalimpong district a person has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.



“Noorul Haq was convicted to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1 lakh” stated Srihari Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

On September 17, 2021, a case was registered at Kalimpong police station under section 22(c) of the NDPS Act against one Noorul Haque, in whose possession 335 pieces of Windlas Winspasmo Forte Capsules containing tramadol were found.

The accused person had hidden the capsules in a thermos flask and was apprehended by Sub Inspector(SI) Rinzee D. Sherpa on National Highway 10. The case was investigated by SI, TT Bhutia. After the completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was submitted against the

accused u/s 22(c) of the NDPS Act, informed the SP.