Man claims stray dogs rescued him after being buried alive

Lucknow: A 24-year-old man in Agra has alleged that he was buried alive by four men over a land dispute and survived after stray dogs dug him up.



Roop Kishore claimed that on July 18, four men—identified as Ankit, Gaurav, Karan, and Akash—attacked him in the Artoni area. He said they beat him, strangled him, and buried him in their farm, assuming he was dead.

Kishore miraculously survived despite being buried. A pack of stray dogs reportedly began digging at the spot where he was buried, and their bites caused him to regain consciousness.

He managed to walk far enough for locals to notice him and take him to the hospital. Kishore is currently receiving medical treatment.

Kishore’s mother stated that the accused had forcibly taken her son from their home before assaulting and burying him. This indicates premeditation and a personal vendetta, likely tied to the ongoing land dispute.

Station House Officer (SHO) Neeraj Sharma of the Sikandra Police Station confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against the four accused men, and the police are actively searching for them, who are on the run.

This case has brought to light the severe and violent nature of land disputes in the region, emphasising the urgent need for resolution and justice.